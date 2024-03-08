Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stake Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 24.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 25.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,519,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,519,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,452,862. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $178.38 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

