NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after buying an additional 949,289 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 629,993 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 185,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116,716 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 506,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $61.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

