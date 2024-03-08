Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nuvation Bio traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 76372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
The company has a market cap of $545.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
