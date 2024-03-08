Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nuvation Bio traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 76372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvation Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 4.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $545.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.