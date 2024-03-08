nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NVT opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $70.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

