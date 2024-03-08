Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $204-$207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.46 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.49-$1.54 EPS.

Oddity Tech Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. Oddity Tech has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODD. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth $2,456,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,984,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

