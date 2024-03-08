Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

