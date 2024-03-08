Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ OPOF opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
