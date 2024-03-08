Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.47.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

