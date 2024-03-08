Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Trading Up 6.6% Following Earnings Beat

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 43,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 462,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFIX. StockNews.com downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $527.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

