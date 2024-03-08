OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Issues Earnings Results

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07), reports. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.33 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 73.30%.

OTC Markets Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $688.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63.

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

