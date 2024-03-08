Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $25.75. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 50,481,474 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 371,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

