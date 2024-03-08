Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Issues Earnings Results

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $345.63 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.67. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

