Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

POU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cormark cut Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.20.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$27.45 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.59 and a twelve month high of C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. Insiders own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

