Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$37.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lowered Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.1 %
Paramount Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. Company insiders own 45.53% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.