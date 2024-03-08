Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.20.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$27.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. 45.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

