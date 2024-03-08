Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.20.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$27.45 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$24.59 and a one year high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 35.89%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. 45.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

