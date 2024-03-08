Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

POU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.20.

TSE POU opened at C$27.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 35.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

