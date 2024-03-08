Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,196,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,836,000 after buying an additional 48,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 12.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,468,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,155 shares of company stock worth $5,906,737. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $166.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $230.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

