Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,196,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,836,000 after buying an additional 48,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 12.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,468,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,737. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $166.34 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.73. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.