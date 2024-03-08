Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Paysafe updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Paysafe Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $761.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 96.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

