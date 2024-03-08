Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 185,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 345,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

MD stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

