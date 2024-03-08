Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.25.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$47.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.05. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$48.10.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

