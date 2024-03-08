Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Penumbra in a report released on Monday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.36.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $252.90 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,104,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penumbra by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,862,000 after buying an additional 137,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,773 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

