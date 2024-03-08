Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,505.0 days.

Perenti Trading Up 16.9 %

OTCMKTS:AUSDF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Perenti has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

