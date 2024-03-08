Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

