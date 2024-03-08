Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

DOC opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.01. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

