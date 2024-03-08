Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

PBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of PBL stock opened at C$36.57 on Wednesday. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$18.38 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$985.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

