Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Colin R. Day Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) insider Colin R. Day purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($97,728.14).

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 155.80 ($1.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.82. Premier Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

