Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$115.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$115.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBH. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$87.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

