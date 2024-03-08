Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Profire Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Profire Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Profire Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

