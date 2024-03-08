Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Progress Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Institutional Trading of Progress Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Progress Acquisition by 9.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Acquisition by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Progress Acquisition Company Profile

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

