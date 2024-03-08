Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $227.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

PGR opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $196.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $840,885,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Progressive by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,863,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

