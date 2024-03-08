Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,674,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,344,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,551,000 after buying an additional 121,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $132.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

