Purple Biotech Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

PPBT opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Purple Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Purple Biotech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

