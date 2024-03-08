Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Issued By Zacks Research

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 10,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $100,215.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,255.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $722,071.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

