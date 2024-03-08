Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for McEwen Mining Inc Issued By Roth Capital (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McEwen Mining in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:MUX opened at C$10.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.05 and a 52-week high of C$13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.48.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

