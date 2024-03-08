Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Decreased by Analyst

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report released on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $360.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 416,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

