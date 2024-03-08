Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Boosted by Zacks Research

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

