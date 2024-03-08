Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Decreased by Analyst

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for SoundHound AI in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.66.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 2,276,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares in the last quarter. Nvidia Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

