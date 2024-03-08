Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Lowered by Zacks Research

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $404.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.75. Watsco has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

