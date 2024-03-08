Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Issued By Zacks Research

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

