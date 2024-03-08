Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ensign Energy Services Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Sunday, March 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.27. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.52.

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.