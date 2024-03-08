Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

NYSE IFF opened at $78.85 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

