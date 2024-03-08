Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Decreased by Analyst

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of NEM opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 8,963.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

