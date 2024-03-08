Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Decreased by Analyst

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

NYSE PUMP opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

