Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Raised by Analyst

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.44.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Bird Construction stock opened at C$18.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The stock has a market cap of C$985.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.90. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$19.40.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

