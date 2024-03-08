Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Decreased by Analyst

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Embraer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

ERJ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Embraer has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Embraer by 19.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Embraer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Embraer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Embraer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

