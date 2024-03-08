Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Empire Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Empire in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Empire from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.81 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

