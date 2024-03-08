Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Lifted by William Blair

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $202.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.34. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Ferguson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

