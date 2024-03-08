Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Zacks Research

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Shares of STT opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

