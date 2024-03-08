Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

